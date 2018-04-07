Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Garry Monk thought it was not going to be Birmingham City's day against Burton Albion until Lukas Jutkiewicz popped up late on to ensure a share of the spoils.

And even after that decisive moment, the Blues boss feels his side took "the absolute minimum" that they deserved from the clash.

Jutkiewicz's 87th-minute header cancelled out Lloyd Dyer's opener in a game where the Blues had 13 shots on target, were repeatedly thwarted by Stephen Bywater and also hit the post and crossbar.

Albion were on course to record their first win in eight matches until Monk's side snatched that "absolute minimum" from the match.

It is a result that lifts Birmingham up to 20th place, while leaving the Brewers rooted to the foot of the table, seven points adrift of safety.

"Of course, when you see all those things, woodwork, and poor decisions and maybe a little bit of a lack of ruthlessness in those finishes," he said when asked if his side deserved more from the match.

"They get one chance and one goal and it goes against you.

"You see it many times and you end up losing that game when you don't deserve it, but I don't ever doubt the spirit and the fight.

"We've talked about from the first second to the last it has to be there, and to be honest with you in all the games I've had, it's been there.

"That's the bit I didn't doubt today and of course we got the absolute minimum.

"We deserved to win the game today, it was very clear but the pleasing part is every point is going to be crucial, and that point is very important towards the end of the season rather than having no points.

"Credit to the players for that."

Monk and Birmingham were given an early steer as to how their afternoon was going to pan out when referee Darren Bond ruled out Jeremie Boga's goal for offside in the fifth minute.

Bond had played advantage after Jota was fouled and the ball was bundled through to Boga, who rounded Bywater and looked to have opened the scoring, only for the flag to be raised.

And Monk reckons the disallowing of what he called a "perfectly good goal" prevented his side from winning the game.

"We are hugely frustrated with that because it's clearly the wrong decision - I knew it at the time and also watching it back, it's clearly the wrong decision," he added.

"The referee actually plays a fantastic advantage, Jota takes the ball with his chest, it ends up going through the two defenders beyond and they end up fouling Jota.

"But the referee made a fantastic decision with the advantage, Jeremie was more than a metre on side, it's not even close.

"Quite how the linesman came to that decision is quite baffling.

"What you need in all games, but especially in this type of situation is the linesman to be focused. He clearly wasn't focused at that situation. That doesn't help us.

"It was a perfectly good goal that was disallowed.

"I think had we got that, at an early stage because we started well on the front foot, I think it would have been a totally different result.

"We are well aware the amount of chances we had and created, we have to give credit to their keeper as well even though there were a few I am not sure how much he knew about.

"But the other side of it is when it is against you, you can quite often lose a game. I said all along we have to trust these players, their spirit and commitment is clear.

"And it's right to the very end as well.

"In the end for me it's a good point going from a losing position, having missed all those chances, we could quite easily have felt sorry for ourselves and thought it wasn't our day.

"We turned what was a losing position into a point - and every point is going to be crucial.

"I can't criticise my players today, I thought they were right to the end - and that spirit is what we are looking for.

"In every game we have had it and we need to continue with that because that is the bit that is going to see us right."