Gary Rowett has been confirmed as Stoke City's new manager after 14 months in charge of Derby County.

The ex-Burton Albion boss, who began his managerial career at the Pirelli Stadium, has signed a three-year contract with the Potters, who were relegated to the Championship earlier this month.

He replaces Paul Lambert, whose departure was confirmed after that relegation.

Rowett asked Derby for permission to speak to Stoke on Monday.

He was originally made Stoke's top target in January before Lambert was appointed - but he signed a new contract at Pride Park at the time.

The Potters become Rowett's fourth club. He led the Brewers to consecutive play-off finishes in League Two, before joining Birmingham City in October 2014.

Following his shock sacking by the Blues in December 2016, the Rams gave him their manager's job three months down the line.

Rowett's move to Stoke means current Albion boss Nigel Clough remains the most recent Derby manager to have been in charge at the start of back-to-back seasons, with his time in charge at Pride Park coming between 2009 and 2013.