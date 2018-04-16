Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Rowett believes Shaun Barker's last-minute cameo summed up the difference between Burton Albion and Derby County on Saturday.

Former Rams captain Barker made his first appearance of the season for the Brewers when coming off the bench in the 95th minute, three days after confirming he will retire at the end of the season.

Albion were 3-1 up by that stage - and Barker got involved by winning two headers in midfield before hooking a clearance upfield to ensure there would be no late pressure from Rowett's Derby.

It was symbolic of Burton's extra drive to win every ball on an afternoon where they reignited their late push for Championship survival and knocked the Rams out of the play-off places.

"If you work harder than the opposition and show more endeavour, and if you have got better players quality-wise, then you should win the game," said ex-Brewers boss Rowett.

"If you don't do the first two things, then you are going to give yourself a really difficult chance of winning.

"We didn't compete enough, we did not show enough drive.

"I have said to the players in there, 'I am not sure how many of you really want to put yourself out to get in the play-offs'.

"That's a disappointing thing for me to say because I don't like making comments like that.

"I mean, Shaun Barker comes on, he hasn't played for something like two years and he wins two headers with no-one near him and then hooks one down the line.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"That pretty much sums it up that someone who hasn't played, it was a nice moment for him, of course, but that kind of summed our game up.

"We allowed Burton to do those type of things."

Barker's previous outing before Saturday came in the 2-1 victory over Norwich City in February 2017.

It took his win tally to six from seven appearances in an Albion shirt.

But Nigel Clough says the 35-year-old was earmarked for a late cameo against the Rams regardless of the state of the match.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"It was great to be able to put him on," said Clough.

"We were putting him on no matter what the score was, because he deserves that.

"He came on here last season and headed one clear.

"He came on up front (this time) and headed one up in the air when he came on, then chased it and won us the throw-in.

"It's very sad that he's had to retire from that injury - but at least he has gone out with a win and coming on and playing."