Gary Rowett has said his scouting mission to Burton Albion on Tuesday night was "like I've never been away."

The former Brewers player and manager was back at the Pirelli Stadium watching his old side's 5-0 defeat to Hull City on Tuesday night with Derby County first-team coach and ex-Burton youth-team player Mark Sale.

Rowett's Derby make the 12-mile journey down the A38 on Saturday for only the fourth competitive league meeting in the two sides' history.

And the 44-year-old, who led Burton to a play-off final in 2014, has been reminiscing about his time in East Staffordshire.

"You turned up on a Tuesday night at St George's Park, the lads loved training because they had finished their jobs in the daytime and there was a really good spirit," he told RamsTV.

"We had some good moments and some difficult times in those early days to try and get over that initial period where it looked like we would get dragged into a relegation fight.

"To stay up comfortably and get into the play-offs and then into the final was a brilliant achievement. We could have won the game but we set the team up to win the league the following season.

"I went back for the Hull game the other night and it was like I've never been away, but I won't go back there to show any emotion, we’re there to be professional and we need the points just as much as Burton."

Naturally, Rowett's mind is solely focused on the task in hand at his current club - achieving a play-off berth in his first full season at Pride Park.

Derby currently sit in fifth place, on 68 points with Millwall, Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Sheffield United breathing down their necks.

The Rams' next assignment after the trip to Burton is a crucial play-off shoot-out with Boro before matches against promotion-chasing Aston Villa and Cardiff City.

As such, Rowett has earmarked Derby's trip to League's bottom side as a vital three points in the offing having watched his side succumb to Wolves 2-0 on Wednesday night.

But he knows his old side will be battling just as hard given their precarious position down at the bottom of the League.

"We need the three points, it's a crucial game for us and you can see how much it will to Burton because they will feel that one win can spark their chances of survival," he added.

"We have to be really professional, we will have to play well and we will have to battle and compete really well, because there is absolutely no way that any team playing in a local derby will want to hand points to their opponents.

"We have to make sure that we play our game as well as we can on Saturday.

"These are the games that you want to be involved in. We're playing against teams that are either fighting for relegation or promotion.

"If we play to our maximum, we can win any of those games.

"You have to give credit to the teams around us because nobody has given up that fight.

"We win two games, which we think will be a massive step to where we want to be, but everyone else wins two games.

"That's the nature of it, we're Derby County and we have no right to be in the play-offs so we have to fight and show the quality and composure to earn it."