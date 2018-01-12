Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Darren Bent will have a big say on his future at Derby County during the transfer window, according to manager Gary Rowett.

The former England international striker has yet to feature for the Rams this season.

He was sidelined by a hamstring injury he suffered when converting a penalty in a pre-season game against Port Vale and he has been unable to win a place in Derby's match-day 18 since he returned to fitness.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Burton Albion have asked about his availability.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"We speak to Gary Rowett regularly at Derby and we know he (Bent) has been out of the picture. So he is one of a dozen players that we've enquired about," said Albion boss Nigel Clough.

Rowett confirmed that Burton had been in touch.

"They (Burton) have made no secret that they have created a lot of chances this season and just need some little bit of extra quality to finish off some of those chances," Rowett told the Derby Telegraph.

"I speak to Nigel quite regularly. He asked about Benty, and I just said 'we are not sat here desperately wanting to let Benty go, but I appreciate the fact he has not played a lot of football'.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Benty was injured in the first six months of the season. What he won't want in the second six months of the season is to have no football at all with being out of contract at the end of the season.

"For him, it will be a case of what he wants to do. With most of these scenarios, if a player wants to go out on loan they will obviously influence to a certain degree where they go.

"If Darren Bent came and knocked on my door and said 'I want to go to Burton on loan', then we would look at the possibility of trying to help them out.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"There are a lot of different scenarios that can occur in the meantime.

"I have said before, if I can I will always try to help out because we have got a close affinity with Burton."