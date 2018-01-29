Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Rowett says Darren Bent's move to Burton Albion can benefit all parties after the striker joined from Derby County last week.

The ex-England international signed for the Brewers on loan until the end of the season on Friday.

Rams boss Rowett spoke in December about how he wanted to help his former club out, but Bent's move could benefit the Rams too come the end of the season.

Promotion-chasing Derby hope that Bent can grab some vital goals against sides vying with them for the Premier League, while Albion boss Nigel Clough will be hoping Bent can fire his team to Championship survival.

For 33-year-old Bent, out of contract at the end of the season, it is a chance to put himself in the shop window for another contract - be it at Pride Park or elsewhere.

"We've always said we'll try to help Burton out if we can," Rowett said.

"The other thing we looked at is if you look in March, Burton play virtually all of the top six.

"It’s just one of those things, it made a lot of sense.

"I'd spoken to Nigel about it and Nigel had shown a lot of interest, quite persistently and it was something we tried to make happen.

"It's a good opportunity for Benty, he's out of contract at the end of the season.

"I know some managers would be a bit selfish and have five or six strikers in the building just in case, but I don't see any need to do that.

"I think you have to allow players the opportunity to play games."

And Rowett revealed that Burton's move for Bent was not as simple as one former manager helping his old club out.

The Brewers were "more than competitive" in their offer for the ex-Sunderland man – and they presented offers better than other clubs.

"Again, it's a business - we haven't given them Darren Bent for free," Rowett added.

"There were some enquiries, and Burton were more than competitive in that, and we just felt as though for Darren it was a good chance to go and play for the last three months of the season.

"For Burton, it gives them something that maybe they haven't got at the moment - that natural goalscorer.

"If they can give him chances, he'll certainly do that."