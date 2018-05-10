Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Rowett says he thought Burton Albion's 3-1 defeat of Derby County had ended his side's top six hopes.

The Rams manager saw his side slip out of the play-offs for the first time since November after the defeat at his old side - whom he represented both as a player and a manager.

Derby rallied, though, and finished the season strongly to secure a play-off berth. The win wasn't enough, though, to halt the Brewers' slide into League One.

"I think somebody had to scrape me off the dressing-room floor with a spatula, that is how low I was," he told the Derby Telegraph.

"After the Burton game, I think we all felt our opportunity was gone which when you have worked so hard over the season and been in second, and dropped away from that, is a horrible feeling.

"It is disappointing when you perform like that knowing your players are more capable that that."

"So, of course you are going to be critical because at that stage of the season there's no point saying 'never mind, lads, let's look at the next game'.

"You have to try and stoke them up into some form of action.

"We were very critical, both publicly and privately after that game but maybe the players have been critical of themselves because the response has been magnificent.

"We have had our setback, we are in good form now and we take that into the first leg."