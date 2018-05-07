Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Rowett has spoken about seeing his old club Burton Albion slip out of the Championship after an "unbelievably courageous end to the season".

Former Brewers boss Rowett saw his Derby County side thrash Barnsley 4-1 to consign the Tykes to relegation and do Albion a favour in their bid for Championship survival.

The Brewers looked to be taking advantage when they were level at 1-1 at Preston North End, with Bolton Wanderers trailing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

But Bolton turned things around with two late goals in the 87th and 88th minutes, while Burton conceded three minutes into added time to lose 2-1 and return to League One.

Rowett - whose Rams are now gearing up for a play-off meeting with Fulham - was following the Brewers score to see what his former side could do on the final day.

"At one point that was the only result I was interested in because I wanted Burton to get something out of the game," Rowett told the Derby Telegraph.

"They (Burton) have had an unbelievably courageous end to the season.

"I am sure they will feel that maybe that little dip in the middle of the season took it out of their hands, but they can be really proud.

"If a league table was based on budgets, you know that they would be bottom and there wouldn't be a lot expectation.

"So, for them to nearly do it (survive) again for a second season running in the Championship shows what a great club it is and the people there have worked incredibly hard."