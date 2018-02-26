Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall's George Saville said his side got their own back on Burton Albion with Saturday's 1-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

Saville's ex-Wolves team-mate Ben Marshall scrambled home the winner just after the hour mark to hand the Lions revenge for the last time the pair met.

Millwall boss Neil Harris had made his feelings on the reverse fixture clear, claiming Burton had "robbed" his side when Marvin Sordell's effort - Albion's only shot on target - secured them a 1-0 win in November.

Albion benefited from a fortuitous decision by referee Tony Harrington to send Jed Wallace off for a tackle on Tom Flanagan and they duly capitalised through Sordell's strike.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Millwall turned the tide at the weekend - and Saville, impressive in midfield, reckons the visitors made good on 'owing' the Brewers.

"Back then, we didn't deserve to lose that game," he said.

"There was a sending off that wasn't a sending off in my opinion and it turned the game.

"We've come and said throughout the camp that we owe them one, because it wasn't good enough back in November and we showed that today."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Millwall's third consecutive win has propelled them up to 12th place in the Championship table and within six points of the play-off places.

The Lions are not getting ahead of themselves - but an impressive run of form has seen them surge 18 points clear of relegation back to League One.

And Saville reckons his side have every chance of sneaking into the play-offs if they continue to build on their unbeaten run, which stretches back to New Year's Day.

"There's no reason why not," Saville said when asked if Millwall could get into the play-off places.

"We've created that gap between us and the bottom three.

"We're looking up now more than down and the form we've shown recently in the last five or six games shows there's no reason why we can't have a go at it.

"We've overachieved a little bit and put ourselves in a really good position. We're not going to get ahead of ourselves.

"The results are coming away from home now, which weren't coming before, so I think that's the key factor.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We were putting in performances away from home earlier this season and not getting the results we deserved, because in many games we should have won or nicked something and we didn't.

"But since that first away win came (a 4-3 defeat of Leeds last month), we haven't really looked back."