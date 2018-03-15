Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Sbarra says getting Burton Albion out of their current slump in front of goal is a responsibility for the entire team to shoulder.

A 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Tuesday night was the Brewers' fourth successive game without finding the net - and they have scored only twice since losing 3-2 at Aston Villa on February 3.

That run has prevented Nigel Clough's side from moving out of the relegation zone, and it is at odds with the assured football they have been playing as a team.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

Derby County loanee Darren Bent is still waiting for his first goal in the yellow and black of Burton, while Liam Boyce will be keen to follow up on the effort he notched on his debut at Villa with a few more.

But while the Brewers will be hopeful that the striking duo can begin to plunder some important goals, Sbarra is quick to point out that it could take somebody else to step forward and grab the crucial effort to kick Albion on, a point proven by the efforts of Jackson Irvine and Lloyd Dyer in scoring 17 between them last season.

"No one person should have that responsibility," said the Burton academy graduate, who came off the bench to replace the injured Jamie Allen at Bramall Lane.

"It's a shared team responsibility to chip in with the goals.

"Anybody can get a goal - centre-backs from a corner, set pieces, wingers cutting in.

"Like Flans (Tom Flanagan) against Sheffield Wednesday, he popped up in the box from a surging run.

"Anyone can chip in with the goals, it's just being in the right place at the right time."

Sbarra includes himself in that responsibility and speaks about wanting to add more goals and assists to his game if he can.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Some of his link-up play with Bent, Hope Akpan and others in midweek helped get the Brewers into some promising positions.

And while Bent is yet to find the net, Sbarra recognises how the Rams loanee is allowing Burton to open teams up in attack ahead of Saturday's trip to table-topping Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"You've got to get around players like Darren, because he comes with the quality that you expect," added the 19-year-old.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

"He brings people into play, especially like me, running off the ball.

"It's great to have somebody there.

"We are all rooting for him to get the goal, but you can see the quality he has, so he'll score in no time."

Fifteen shots in their last two games shows that Albion's goal-shy nature does not come from a lack of trying.

But as Clough has previously said, time is running out for performances to count when the positive results are not coming with it.

"It's the football we've been playing for the last few weeks," said Sbarra.

"That's what we have been saying - we're playing such good football, we just need to turn the performances and the good football into three points.

"I'm sure that'll happen in the next few games."