Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grant Leadbitter acknowledged Middlsbrough's fortune in their 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on Monday.

Boro needed a late equaliser from Britt Assombalonga after Marvin Sordell's early opener, with Tony Pulis' side struggling to get to grips with the Brewers' intensity.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Albion had numerous opportunities to increase their lead, with the Teesiders lacking a cutting edge for 89 minutes before former Nottingham Forest man Assombalonga popped up to spare their blushes.

And skipper Leadbitter pulled no punches, with the 32-year-old fully aware that his side need to improve if they are to cement their position in the play-offs.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was poor but we got out of jail, we take a point, we're still in the top six and it's still all to play for which is the only positive to take from the performance," he said.

"We weren't at the races, but we take a point out of it and we move on.

"I think it was one we got away with, we accept that and it's harder to accept but we move on.

"It must have been tough for the fans to watch, we got the point but we wanted more but we’re still in the top six and it’s still in our own hands."