Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion are not planning to bring in a goalkeeping replacement for Connor Ripley during the January transfer window.

And Nigel Clough believes Harry Campbell is ready to become the regular second choice behind Stephen Bywater after impressing in training since the start of the season.

Middlesbrough loanee Ripley was recalled by his parent club last week before heading back out on a temporary deal to join League One Bury.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That freed up another loan slot for Albion in their matchday squad, with Joe Mason and Sean Scannell's exits leaving Burton with four possible openings in a matchday XI for players on temporary deals.

Their plans are to focus those positions on outfield players as Clough aims to bolster his ranks for a survival push.

"We obviously knew Joe Mason was going back," said Clough.

"Connor Ripley essentially came in to play, but because of Stephen Bywater's form - and Connor was the first to acknowledge that - he's not been able to force his way in.

"So that's those two, and then there was just a decision to make about Sean Scannell.

"In the end, we just thought it'd be best to free another loan up.

"He's been unlucky with knocks and things, little injuries he's had.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We just thought we'd be better taking a chance on somebody else.

"So we thought three would open up, and we had one spare anyway.

"We're happy to go with Harry Campbell as our reserve goalkeeper for now, so there's no plans to bring another goalkeeper in.

"We'll have up to four slots for outfield players at the moment."

Burton confirmed the signing of 17-year-old keeper Jack Livesey from Partick Thistle on Monday, the youngster having worked with the academy and first-team since the summer.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

Despite that signing, Bywater is the only goalkeeper currently with the club to have made a senior appearance for the Brewers.

Still, with the progress Campbell has made on the training field, Clough says the ex-Bolton Wanderers man is ready if called upon in the Championship - and they can also look to the emergency loan market for a goalkeeper if needs be.

"Harry has been outstanding in training in the last six months or so," added the Albion boss.

"He really has improved under Martin Taylor (Burton's goalkeeping coach).

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"If we need to put him on in a game, we'll put him on.

"Of course, we can always use loans outside the window for a goalkeeper as well, so that's available to us.

"Stephen's in such fine form, and he's fit.

"He got a slight knock in the Norwich City game, I think, but he's absolutely fine."