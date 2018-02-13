Burton Albion will be looking to reach the last four of the Birmingham Senior Cup when they take on Hednesford Town in the quarter-finals tonight (7.45pm).
The Brewers will hope for a repeat of the last time the two sides met, with last season's second-round tie in the same competition ending in a 7-1 mauling in favour of the visitors, with Joe Sbarra hitting a hat-trick.
Sbarra is set to feature against the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division side alongside fellow first-team regulars Jake Buxton, Marvin Sordell and Liam Boyce.
Damien McCrory could also make his first outing for the Brewers since returning from his loan spell at Portsmouth as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained during his time with the south-coast side.
Meanwhile, Boyce could make his first start for Albion since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in July. The forward has played in the Brewers' last two matches, coming on as a second-half substitute in both.
We'll be following every moment of the Brewers' clash at Keys Park to see if they can take another step towards the final.
Ben Fox is in action for Gateshead tonight...
Some travelling Brewers are here already
A few hardy souls are enjoying a pint out of the bitter cold...
What does tonight's team selection mean for those on the fringes of the first-team squad?
For the players who haven’t been involved in Nigel Clough’s starting XI recently, tonight is about much-needed game-time.
With Burton not involved in many under-23/reserve team games this season, those who have found themselves out of the first-team picture can get some minutes under their belt.
Jake Buxton, Marvin Sordell and Joe Sbarra have been in and around Clough’s first-team, but haven’t started too many games recently.
And for Luke Varney and Damien McCrory, ensuring you’re ticking over is the main thing.
Elsewhere in Brewers land...
So Liam Boyce makes his first start for the Brewers
What will that mean for his chances of playing in Saturday’s match against Nottingham Forest?
Chances are tonight is a good opportunity for him to gauge how far he has come in his recovery - and more importantly, extra minutes for the striker.
The scene is set...
It's a strong Burton side tonight...
Tonght's team news
Good evening from Keys Park!
Burton Albion are gunning for Birmingham Senior Cup glory as they bid to dispatch Hednesford Town in the quarter-final of the competition tonight.
For the Brewers, the competition is about valuable first-team minutes for those on the fringes of the squad.
That means we are going to see Jake Buxton, Shaun Barker, Marvin Sordell, Joe Sbarra and Liam Boyce tonight.
Hednesford, eight in the NPL Premier Division, will offer a stern test with the Brewers only just surviving against Highgate United last time out.
A 3-2 win thanks to a late show from Shaun Barker and Reece Hutchinson saw Albion through to the next round.
Team news will be with you very shortly on the only dedicated live blog for tonight’s fixture.