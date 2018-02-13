Burton Albion will be looking to reach the last four of the Birmingham Senior Cup when they take on Hednesford Town in the quarter-finals tonight (7.45pm).

The Brewers will hope for a repeat of the last time the two sides met, with last season's second-round tie in the same competition ending in a 7-1 mauling in favour of the visitors, with Joe Sbarra hitting a hat-trick.

Sbarra is set to feature against the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division side alongside fellow first-team regulars Jake Buxton, Marvin Sordell and Liam Boyce.

Damien McCrory could also make his first outing for the Brewers since returning from his loan spell at Portsmouth as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained during his time with the south-coast side.

Meanwhile, Boyce could make his first start for Albion since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in July. The forward has played in the Brewers' last two matches, coming on as a second-half substitute in both.

We'll be following every moment of the Brewers' clash at Keys Park to see if they can take another step towards the final.

