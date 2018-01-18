Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have not won at home since September - but Kyle McFadzean knows a few Pirelli Stadium draws could still prove a precious commodity come May.

Fulham - who host the Brewers this weekend - were the last side to lose to Albion in East Staffordshire, more than four months ago, when they were beaten 2-1.

Since then, Nigel Clough's Burton have lost nine games and drawn only once on home turf, a run of form that sits in sharp contrast to their tally of 15 points from nine away matches in the same period.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And centre-back McFadzean believes his side may be too intent on securing all three points in front of their own fans when they should instead be focusing on protecting the one.

"We had a meeting on Monday (following the 3-1 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers) about are we chasing it too much?" he said.

"Are we trying to get that win instead of building on draws, and the win will come?

"That's what we need to try to do now.

"We got a goalless draw against Norwich City. I thought that was quite an even game.

"It was a scrappy game on Saturday (against QPR), there weren't many chances.

"They had a couple more chances late on, but I still think we could've got a draw out of that game.

"But us trying to get that win, and our confidence in the second half, is not helping at the minute.

"We need to build on draws, and then go from there.

"Hopefully we can get a couple more points at home."