Stephen Bywater insists Burton Albion's ongoing struggles at the Pirelli Stadium are not stopping them from feeling upbeat about their Championship survival hopes.

Bywater was beaten by Ben Marshall's scrambled second-half goal as Millwall defeated Albion 1-0 on Saturday, making it 11 losses from their last 13 home outings for the Brewers.

That run leaves Nigel Clough's side two points adrift of safety with 12 matches to play - and each of their next six games is against sides currently in the top 10.

It might have been different at the weekend, had Darren Bent, Tom Naylor or Lucas Akins found the target from promising positions.

But despite those spurned chances, Bywater - who played a key role late last season in keeping Burton up - says he did not have that losing feeling against the in-form Lions.

"It doesn't feel like a defeat for me," said the Albion keeper.

"We have created chances, the only thing we've got to do is put the ball in the back of the net.

"The performance was the same as the last four or five, so we're positive.

"It's just getting the ball in the back of the net.

"We have created so many chances, so many balls flashed across the goal - we just didn't have anyone on the end of it to score today.

"We are a team. We all just think we missed an opportunity to win today, and that's what it was.

"It was three points we should've got today.

"We are upbeat and we know we have got a good run-in against the teams that are around us, and we are all positive."

After the goalless draw at Ipswich Town earlier in the month, Bywater spoke about the improved standard of Albion's football.

That is a standard he feels they maintained against the Lions, despite the eventual result.

Once again, though, Burton were punished by a more ruthless, clinical opponent.

"They have had one chance and they've scored," added Bywater of the team for whom he played earlier in his career.

"Neil Harris is really good, I was under him at Millwall and I know what they are about.

"They are committed, they are a team - and we are a team as well.

"Today, on a bobbly pitch, with the wind, we played some outstanding football, I thought, and we didn't give them many chances."