The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hope Akpan has issued a goodbye message to Burton Albion fans following his move to Bradford City yesterday.

The 26-year-old joined the Bantams on a two-year-deal with his contract at the Brewers expiring on June 30.

Akpan had been offered new terms by Nigel Clough but instead opted to move to Albion's League One rivals .

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

The midfielder endeared himself to fans with a number of brilliant performances towards the back end of the Brewers' doomed fight for Championship survival.

And Akpan wanted to thank the Pirelli Stadium faithful and the staff at the club.

He wrote on social media: "Just want to say thank you to the fans and staff who supported me last season at Burton Albion.

"All the best for the season ahead."