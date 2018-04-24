The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion's emphatic response to the home humbling against Hull City says a lot about the character inside the Brewers dressing room.

Clough's side were left seven points adrift of Championship safety with only four games to play when they were thrashed 5-0 by the Tigers on April 10.

It was a result that seemed to leave a flat feeling around the club, and plenty were writing off any chance of survival for the Brewers.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But two games on, Albion may only be 90 minutes from climbing out of the relegation zone after confidently dispatching Derby County and then securing a stunning turnaround at Sunderland seven days later.

The Black Cats win especially showed impressive composure and temperament from Clough's players, helping to set up a crunch clash with rivals Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

Asked about the role character plays at Burton Albion, Clough said: "I think it has.

"For about 20 years now we've tried to build teams, even in the early days in non-league, on their character.

"We think it's important.

"Having lost 5-0 at home to Hull just 10 days ago, to come back with two victories and six points says an awful lot about the character in there."

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Saturday promises to be a pivotal day at the Pirelli. Burton could be out of the drop zone by 5pm, or their relegation could be confirmed.

Clough, though, wants to make sure it is not over-hyped for his players.

"We'll have a couple of days off (after the Sunderland win), then we'll get back Tuesday, Wednesday, do two good days of training in preparation for Saturday," added the Albion boss.

"I think that's important, that we don't build it up too much, we don't ratchet anything up to the point where everybody is nervous to go out there.

"That's a thing in the last couple of games - we've gone out and played and done our thing.

"We'll try to keep doing it in the last couple."