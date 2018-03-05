Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If Burton Albion need any insight into the dangers that Brentford could pose at the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow (7.45pm), they might just rewatch the second half of last season's corresponding fixture.

In a campaign full of dramatic, entertainment-fuelled matches, the Brewers' 5-3 defeat to Dean Smith's Bees was up there with the most breathless.

From a position of control - and 3-1 ahead - at the break, Nigel Clough's side were picked apart by Sergi Canos, Lasse Vibe, Jota et al as Brentford eased any lingering relegation worries.

Close to 12 months on and their eyes are firmly fixed on a push for the play-offs, while Albion will be determined to move closer to safety with a first home victory since September.

That will be a challenge against a Brentford team currently seven points off the top six and with a game in hand over the teams in fourth, fifth and sixth.

And Brewers first-team coach Andy Garner points to the quality shown in that second 45 at the Pirelli as proof of just how much the Bees can sting.

"It was a strange one, being 3-1 up at half-time, I can remember the gaffer saying, 'make sure you're on it for the second half'," he said.

"Because Brentford are a funny side, they're a good side with good players.

"They're capable of beating anybody in this division on their day.

"So we didn't take things lightly at 3-1, but that second half we didn't get near one of their players.

"We obviously lost 5-3 and it was an eye-opener really. I thought they were fantastic and there wasn't really a great deal we could do about it.

"They were just that good."

The Brewers were much more effective in stifling Brentford's quick-passing, attacking play when they travelled to Griffin Park in the teams' previous meeting this season.

That finished 1-1, with Burton's defensive discipline and organisation limiting the hosts to only two shots on target.

While Albion will be focused on their own attacking efforts on Tuesday, having scored only twice in their last five home outings, Garner knows the importance of repeating that focus against the Bees.

"It's interesting talking about formations and what you put out against them, because their movement is very good," he added.

"They like to get the ball down and play, and they don't stay in their allocated positions that they've been given, they move all over the pitch, they could end up somewhere else.

"So it's hard, it's very difficult against them.

"We managed to do it down at their place.

"We've got to be focused. I don't think our system will change, but we're very aware of what they're about."