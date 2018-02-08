Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Hope Akpan deserves his chance to stake a claim for a place in the Burton Albion midfield.

The former Blackburn Rovers man has featured sporadically for the Brewers this season after joining in the summer, and has made only four League appearances since the end of October.

He was the subject of a couple of transfer enquiries last month and could have left the club.

But Clough discussed the role Akpan can play in Albion's survival bid with the player before the end of the window.

And following an impactful cameo off the bench against Reading and a bright performance in the 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, Akpan could be set for a more sustained place in the side over the coming weeks.

"We've been unfair with Hope – he's been asking us, 'give me two or three games', and he’s not had it all season," said Clough.

"Everybody else has had an opportunity.

"Hope was possibly close to going in the window. We had a couple of enquiries and if we had agreed a deal, he might well have gone.

"With a few days to go, we sat down with him and said, 'if nothing happens, are you up for the rest of the season?'

"He said, 'yes, just give me a couple of games, see what I can do and then judge me after that.'"

Clough points to the goalless draw at Bristol City in October as a potential turning point in Akpan’s debut campaign with the Brewers.

The central midfielder started and played an important role in helping Albion battle to a valuable point in a tough game at Ashton Gate.

But he would make only one further start in the Championship between that night and last weekend at Villa Park, as he slipped behind Luke Murphy, Tom Naylor, Matt Palmer, Jamie Allen and Matty Lund in the pecking order.

"Going back to the Bristol City game, he did as well as anyone there," added Clough.

"Then we left him out of the Nottingham Forest game the next week for tactical reasons, then the next one was Ipswich Town.

"He didn't play and he should have played in that Forest one.

"We should've given him the run then. He has been in and out, 10 minutes here and 20 minutes there – it's not fair.

"He deserves a run as much as anybody and he did very well (against Villa).

"It was nice to see him and Jacob Davenport – and Jamie Allen coming back in the second half – who did well.

"I think the three of them are a good combination in there."

Clough previously hinted at a more regular role for Akpan after the 3-1 loss to Reading last Tuesday, in which the ex-Reading man pushed in vain to drag the Brewers back into contention after coming off the bench late on.

The Burton boss also made mention of the negative reaction that Akpan’s introduction appeared to elicit from some Brewers supporters – and how that can affect confidence.

"I was very pleased with Hope when he came on against Reading," said Clough.

"You talk about confidence and belief and it's difficult when you are warming up and you hear somebody in the crowd shout, 'oh no, not him coming on' when the lad is warming up.

"I thought he did very well when he came on and he is going to play a part.

"We’ve not been quite fair enough with him in the first bit of the season."