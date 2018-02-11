Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Bywater believes Burton Albion are benefiting from following the words of Nigel Clough.

The Brewers earned their first Championship point since January 1 as they secured a goalless draw at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Had Bywater's opposite number Bartosz Bialkowski not done well to deny Darren Bent and Kyle McFadzean in the second half, it would have been Burton's fifth away victory of the campaign.

Just as in their previous game at Aston Villa, Albion's standard of performance was some way higher than in the preceding defeats to Queens Park Rangers, Fulham and Reading.

And unlike in the aftermath of those games, there was no need for Clough to bemoan any sloppiness from his players this time around.

"It just shows how well we have performed today," said the Burton keeper.

"We have limited them to one shot on target, and throughout the whole game, the lads defended well and were a team.

"We don't look like a team that is in the bottom three.

"We have just done what the gaffer has asked.

"Everyone has done exactly what he wants and there's been no lack of concentration.

"We've gone out there focused as a team and done what the gaffer has asked.

"Many times in the past, it's just been a lack of concentration to not hold the ball up, not take a touch, have more time on the ball.

"We are learning every day."

Unlike Bialkowski - whose save from McFadzean in particular was a vital intervention - Bywater was never truly tested at Portman Road.

The fact that he had to field only a single shot on target in 90 minutes is testament to that, as the Brewers kept a first clean sheet in six games.

Much of that statistic was down to the solidity of a much-changed Burton back four, with John Brayford at left-back, Tom Naylor partnering McFadzean at centre-back and Lucas Akins on the right.

All were brilliant.

"We have players who can play in many positions and do a good job," said Bywater of that defensive display.

"Because they are not selfish, they just take it on the chin and they play where the gaffer tells them to and are ready.

"They're ready to play any position, any time.

"We played well at Villa as well, so it wasn't just today - it's on the back of the Villa performance."