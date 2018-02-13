Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Burton Albion were in the midst of their festive purple patch, there seemed only one logical solution to their Pirelli Stadium struggles.

Nigel Clough certainly felt his side should draw some inspiration from a sequence of three wins, one draw and one defeat from their previous five away matches as they prepared for the home clash with Norwich City on December 30.

"It seems logical, doesn't it, if you're getting your results away from home playing in a certain way, why don't you try to transfer that to home, which is what we did (against Leeds United)," he said.

Burton had beaten Bolton Wanderers and Reading - and would go on to thrash Sheffield Wednesday on January 1 - through a calculated blend of defensive discipline, well-timed pressing and ruthlessness on the counter-attack.

That same approach worked for an hour at home to Leeds on Boxing Day, before two quick-fire goals cost the Brewers in a 2-1 defeat.

But while Clough's side impressed in the Norwich game four days later, drawing 0-0, they have since followed it up with two of their poorest displays of the season at the Pirelli.

The 3-1 home losses to Queens Park Rangers and Reading were disappointing not only in their outcome but in the way that Burton struggled to impose themselves on potential relegation rivals.

With the majority of possession theirs, they were unable to press their opponents effectively and force them into mistakes.

And with the ball, they were far too wasteful when going forward.

A fortnight on from that "rock-bottom" moment against the Royals, though, Albion may just be about to prove themselves a totally different prospect on home soil.

Saturday's clash with out-of-form Nottingham Forest will be the litmus test for that theory.

But anyone who watched the Brewers in action against Aston Villa or Ipswich Town will surely feel more confident of their chances of seeing Burton win at the Pirelli for the first time since September.

The Brewers' last two outings have seen them show a new-found confidence with the ball, keeping it on the ground and looking to play patiently through and around the opposition, rather than over them.

Jacob Davenport's arrival on loan from Manchester City has played a big part in that, as has Clough's decision to field him in the middle of a central midfield three.

Davenport is an assured presence in possession, a fact that belies his relative inexperience in senior football.

The 19-year-old is a constant outlet for his teammates, allowing defenders to lay the ball up to him to spark a forward move or giving wingers the chance to lay possession back infield for Burton to start again in attack.

Jamie Allen and Hope Akpan were given attacking licence at the weekend because of Davenport's positioning - and that will likely be repeated against Forest.

With Davenport affecting play, Burton have clearly been urged to get the ball down and use it wisely and ambitiously.

Darren Bent's presence up front has necessitated that too.

The Derby County loan striker fares much better with the ball into his feet or running in behind, rather than being forced to battle in the air.

There is nothing wrong with the more direct approach, of course, as the Brewers have proved at times this season.

But given the qualities they currently possess, and with Lucas Akins perhaps set to be used more regularly as a wideman now, a different, more possession-based style of play looks the way to go.

While Albion took only a single point from the promising displays at Villa Park and Portman Road, their intent and patience with the ball resulted in them edging the possession statistics in both matches.

That was despite Villa's quality and the deteriorating state of the pitch at Ipswich.

That situation could suit Burton back in front of their long-suffering home supporters, too.

Too often during their Pirelli slump have they been wasteful in the final third, struggling to break opponents down.

They have rushed deliveries and, when creating rare openings, showed a lack of confidence to take a shot at goal.

The more they have of the ball - and the more they take care of it - the more likely they are to cause problems for Aitor Karanka's Forest.

Bent and the returning Liam Boyce will then look to thrive on the crucial moments that have regularly escaped Clough's men before.

For Burton to survive in the Championship, they will need to show tactical flexibility over the final 15 games.

That will be an easier task now they are showing this fresh quality with the ball.