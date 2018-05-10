Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England's under-17s could be set to play at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium in Sunday's European Championships quarter-finals - if they can clinch top spot in their group.

Steve Cooper's Young Lions need only a point against Switzerland in Rotherham tonight to qualify for the last eight of the tournament as Group A winners.

They have already beaten Israel and Italy in a bright start to proceedings.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

And it has now been confirmed that England will play their potential quarter-final at Burton Albion on Sunday May 13, 6pm kick-off, should they avoid defeat to the Swiss next time out.

The Young Lions could still fail to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Switzerland and Italy beat Israel in their final group games respectively.

Following a successful start to the tournament, The FA have been working alongside local schools to engage children in the area.

The FA's tournament manager Andy Carter said: "Before the tournament started our strategy alongside UEFA was to engage the local communities and get children coming to the matches to watch the stars of the future.

"We've had nearly 25,000 supporters attend the championships so far and the support has been fantastic and we hope this continues tomorrow and across the weekend."

The venues for the remaining quarter-finals will be set and communicated after the conclusion of the group stages on Friday.

Tickets for all remaining fixtures can be purchased at www.thefa.com/tickets