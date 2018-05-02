Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion could stay up with just 42 points - a potential record low for a 46-game season.

Depending on how other results go on Sunday, the Brewers could draw and stay up with 42 points.

No second-tier team has ever stayed up with fewer than 44 points in a 46-game season, meaning the Brewers could set a new record.

The present record was set in 2013/14 when Birmingham City avoided the drop with 44 points.

Teams have needed 49 points on average to stay in the Championship. The record high for a team finishing just above the drop zone is 55, which was set by Barnsley in 2012/13.

There is, technically, a way Burton could lose to Preston North End on Sunday (12:30pm) and stay up with 41 points.

However, Albion would need Barnsley to lose by more than 20 goals in which case Burton could leapfrog them on goal difference. Stranger things have not happened.

Season | Team above relegation zone | Points

2016/17 | Nottingham Forest | 51

2015/16 | Rotherham | 49

2014/15 | Brighton | 47

2013/14 | Birmingham City | 44

2012/13 | Barnsley | 55

2011/12 | Barnsley | 48

2010/11 | Doncaster Rovers | 48

2009/10 | Crystal Palace | 49

2008/09 | Plymouth Argyle | 51

2007/08 | Coventry City | 53

2006/07 | Hull City | 49

2005/06 | Queens Park Rangers | 50

2004/05 | Crewe Alexandra | 50

2003/04 | Gillingham | 51

2002/03 | Stoke City | 50

2001/02 | Rotherham | 49

2000/01 | Crystal Palace | 49

1999/00 | West Bromwich Albion | 49

1998/99 | Port Vale | 47

1997/98 | Queens Park Rangers | 49

1996/97 | Bradford City | 48

1995/96 | Portsmouth | 52

1994/95 | Sunderland | 54

1993/94 | West Bromwich Albion | 51

1992/93 | Sunderland | 50

1991/92 | Oxford | 50

1990/91 | Leicester City | 50

1989/90 | Middlesbrough | 50

1988/89 | Hull City | 47