Burton Albion could be in line for a World Cup pay-off this summer.

That's thanks to ex-Brewer Jackson Irvine, who is expected to be part of Australia's squad for next month's tournament in Russia.

FIFA rules state that clubs will be compensated accordingly to the tune of around £6,300 per day, per player, so long as a player was registered with them in the last two years, even if they have since moved on.

The meter starts ticking 14 days before the tournament starts and ends the day after their final game, meaning Irvine can net the Brewers £177,000 even if the Socceroos are knocked out in the group stage.

(Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Should they make it to the final, that figure will go up to £293,000 per player at current exchange rates.

To qualify for the programme, each club had to fill in the relevant application form and send it back to the governing body.

FIFA has trebled the compensation package since the last World Cup in Brazil four years ago to $209m.

Irvine was sold to Hull City last summer for a club-record fee for a player leaving the club, around £2m plus add-ons.

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old arrived for a modest fee in the region of £250,000 two summers ago and lit up the Pirelli Stadium, firing 10 goals as Albion secured only their second season of Championship football.

Irvine made 37 appearances for Hull as they avoided relegation following a turbulent season that saw Nigel Adkins installed after Leonid Slutsky departed in December.

He has been included in the provisional 32-man squad for the Socceroos' friendlies against the Czech Republic on June 1 and Hungary a week later.