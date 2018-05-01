The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's Marvin Sordell is giving away match-worn shirts to lucky fans of his current and previous clubs.

The winger, who counts Coventry City, Watford, Burnley, Colchester United and Bolton Wanderers among his old sides, announced the giveaway on his Twitter page on Tuesday evening.

"Signing and giving away a few of my shirts on both here and my Instagram account," he said.

"To win one, follow and like/retweet and I’ll pick at random tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The 27-year-old has returned to form at the Pirelli Stadium recently, with his nine-minute cameo against Sunderland two weeks ago helping his side to come from behind to record a crucial 2-1 win.

Three games previously he opened the scoring in a vital 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.