Burton Albion fans are being given the chance to vote on the Brewers' kits for next season.

Burton-based company TAG Sportswear will again be working with Albion to produce a new home and away strip for the 2018-19 campaign, with Brewers supporters able to have their say on their favourite option.

There are three home shirt designs and three away shirt designs to choose from in the picture below.

To vote for your favourite kit, follow this link.

Voting forms will also be available in the Burton Albion club shop, with voting for the new kits closing on Saturday April 21 - the day of Albion's Championship trip to Sunderland.

Giving fans the opportunity to have an involvement in kit decisions was a request raised in a recent supporter liaison group meeting.

This season, Nigel Clough's Brewers have played in a primarily yellow home shirt with black sleeves, while they have continued with the light blue away strip that was introduced at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.