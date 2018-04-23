Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have been burned by late goals on too many occasions to mention this season.

It began on the opening day at home to Cardiff City, and they saw four points slip through their fingers in the space of five days earlier this month against Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

None, though, came as late as the Brewers' own last-gasp strike at the weekend, when Liam Boyce pounced to secure a vital 2-1 victory at Sunderland.

They were not even level until the 86th minute, when Darren Bent's opportunistic equaliser set Nigel Clough's side up for a late surge for triumph.

And the Brewers may just have benefited from lessons learned from some of their late heartbreak earlier in the season as they took another step towards a miraculous survival.

"We were talking about it earlier in the week, we were talking about the Ipswich Town game at home actually," said Clough, referencing the clash when Burton led 1-0 after an hour but fell to a 2-1 loss after Bersant Celina's 89th-minute free-kick.

"We were telling the staff in the office yesterday.

"I asked them, when Ipswich equalised late on against us, what was Mick McCarthy shouting to his team?

"And on that day, he was shouting, 'get after them, get after them'.

"Because he sensed we were vulnerable, even at that early stage of the season.

"And that was a similar thing (at Sunderland).

"When you do get that, you've got the momentum with you - go and try to get the winner, without conceding.

"We were a little bit gung-ho, all of a sudden Kyle McFadzean is going forward for long throws.

"With their quality, you can just as easily be hit on the break - so it was important we didn't concede."

It was Burton who made their quality count at the right time.

Bent's header from a rebound was a timely reminder of what has made him such a prolific goal-getter throughout his career, while Boyce's effort provided yet more insight into what Albion missed from him during his seven months out injured.

With his striking pair now firing, Clough wishes Albion had a little more time to get themselves out of relegation danger.

"The only thing when you've got people like that - Darren hadn't played for a long time, obviously Liam was injured - is just running out of games," said Clough.

Burton are two points adrift of safety with two games to play.

"It's not very often when you come to the end of the season that you wish there were another four of five games on the end of it," he added.

"And we do at the moment.

"We'd be more confident if that was the case.

"But it's lovely to see them both get two good headers.

"I don't think either one of them reached the back of the net!

"But they were very good, bottom corners, not so powerful but bottom corners where goalkeepers can't get them."