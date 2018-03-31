Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford knows Burton Albion cannot afford to keep repeating themselves, on or off the pitch.

The Brewers' bid to close down on their rivals for Championship survival was hit by a 3-1 defeat at Cardiff City on Good Friday, with Albion unable to make the most of another promising first-half display.

Not for the first time, good football and good openings went unrewarded for Nigel Clough's side, with their opponents punishing them at the other end in ruthless fashion.

As Clough said afterwards, it is an all-too familiar story, and explains why the Brewers have scored the joint-fewest and conceded the most goals in the division.

And with four points now separating Albion from safety and only seven games remaining, Brayford knows his side have to start acting on the issues that keep undermining their survival chances.

"It's pretty much as with most of the season - we had the chances, we haven't defended well enough, goals have gone against us and we haven't scored enough," said the Burton defender, who returned at Cardiff after more than a month out with a calf injury.

"That's the be-all and end-all really. We had chances early on and we've made mistakes for the goals, they've capitalised on them and we haven't.

"You feel like you are repeating yourself really, but that's the way it went.

"We've got the games left and we know what we've got to do.

"We've still got to play all the teams around us and we've still got every chance.

"You feel daft saying it, because you don't want to keep saying, 'we're playing well but we're not getting the rub of the green'.

"There's only so many times you can say that before people don't believe you.

"We've got to convert those chances and we've got to be more ruthless at the other end of the pitch and put our bodies on the line to defend better than we have been doing."

Albion's next opportunity to make the improvements Brayford talks about comes around quickly, with Middlesbrough arriving at the Pirelli Stadium on Monday.

The Brewers are still without a win there since September - and the Burton defender does not care how they put an end to that miserable run against promotion-chasing Boro.

"We know our home form has been really poor and we've got to turn around and look at ourselves to try to put a performance on," he added.

"You know what, I'd take a worse performance and take the three points any day of the week.

"The points are what matters now."