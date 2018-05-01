Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Getting "uglier" has helped Burton Albion make their Championship survival picture look that bit more pretty heading into the final weekend of the season.

That is according to Ben Turner, who has done his part defensively over the last three games to keep Albion in the hunt for a miraculous escape.

Nigel Clough had spoken for some time about how his side were playing well enough to earn some precious late-season wins without getting their just rewards.

But since a 5-0 home humbling against Hull City, the Brewers have strung together three successive victories, including dominant triumphs at home to Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

Albion have produced some eye-catching football in that time, most notably against Bolton on Saturday.

Turner, though, believes that more success in the less attractive basics of the game is what has helped Burton to their timely turn in form.

"We've got a manager here who wants us to play good football and, at times, we've played good football," said the ex-Cardiff City man.

"It's a credit to him that he's tried to keep us to the ethics that he's got and that he's been brought up on.

"The results have coincided with us winning more headers, more tackles, more second balls, being more vocal to each other on the pitch, doing the nasty, horrible things.

"That's what has got us the results.

"It's the same amount of talent in every set of football boots that are going out on the pitch as when we were losing games - but we've got uglier.

"We've got uglier, we've got more physical, we've got after each other more.

"And there's fewer naive, silly mistakes in our final third where a player just goes through and scores a goal and everyone is scratching their heads.

"Fingers crossed, we've eliminated that - and it's about time."

The Brewers would happily take the ugliest of wins when they travel to Preston North End for their decisive final game of the season.

Victory would force Barnsley to match their result and Birmingham City and Reading above them to both avoid defeat.

But while it is sure to be a nervy afternoon, Turner hopes his side can stick to lessons learned over the campaign and ensure they do not burn out in the early stages at Deepdale.

"You don't win games of football by flying out of the traps and doing silly things, costing yourself goals and giving yourselves mountains to climb," he added.

"We've got a very experienced squad, we were talking to each other through the first half and through the second half against Bolton.

"You've got 90 minutes to win a game of football.

"At times at the start of the season, we flew out of the traps and for 20 minutes we looked really good.

"Then we've come off the pitch by the end of the game and we've taken a hiding.

"We look a bit more professional, we look more solid and, not only that, we look more likely to score, even though we're not going gung-ho and trying to win a game in 20 minutes.

"We are thinking our way through it and using our experience.

"Hopefully we can keep that going for one more game."