Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's relegation rivals have struggled to boost their squad in the transfer market this month with deadline day on the horizon.

There has been a dearth of activity from clubs in the lower reaches of the Championship, with the bottom seven clubs having a quiet January thus far.

(Image: Andy Clarke)

With the transfer window nearing its end - it shuts on Wednesday January 31 at 11pm - Hull City, Reading and Birmingham City are yet to complete any incoming business.

Sunderland have signed England under-20 international Jake Clarke-Salter on loan from Chelsea, but there are doubts over a move for Derby County striker Chris Martin coming to fruition, while Black Cats target Ben Woodburn looks likely to stay with Liverpool.

(Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Barnsley signed Dani Pinillos from Spanish side Cordoba and Kieffer Moore from Ipswich Town, while Bolton have added Harry Charsley on loan from Everton.

There is still time for deals to be done, of course, with Nigel Clough hopeful of adding two more players to Burton's squad before Tuesday night's visit of Reading (7.45pm).

West Ham United loanee Martin Samuelsen is Albion's only January acquisition at this stage.

On the Brewers' rivals transfer activity, Clough said: "I remember talking to Chris Coleman (Sunderland’s manager) when they came down here and I said, 'have you got any plans in January?’

"He said, 'there are no promises, no. It might be with what we've got, we might be getting a few out and literally going with what we've got.'

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

"So he was under no illusions, and I think Birmingham did a lot of business, and Bolton did, in the summer.

"I thought Hull might do a little bit, actually.

"But there is still a week to go, they still might pull something out of the bag.

"There are still two of the big clubs, the ex-Premier League sides, Hull and Sunderland, being down there.

"It's still incredible at this stage."