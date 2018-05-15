Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's relegation to League One means they will feature in the Checkatrade Trophy for the first time next season.

The competition is the recent incarnation of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

Albion last took part in that in 2015-16 during their first League One campaign, when they were knocked out on penalties by Doncaster Rovers in the first round.

The Checkatrade Trophy has a different format - so how does it work?

HOW MANY TEAMS ARE INVOLVED - AND WHO ARE THEY?

(Image: Alex Morton/Getty Images)

It is made up of the 48 teams from League One and League Two, as well as 16 category one Premier League academy sides.

Those academy sides can come from the Premier League or the Championship, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Fulham among those involved in 2017-18.

Six of the starting XI for the academy teams must be aged under 21, while some of the top teams have used the competition to give fitness and game-time opportunities for returning first-team players.

WHO PLAYS WHO?

(Image: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

The 64 teams in the competition are split into 16 four-team groups.

The groups are regionalised to avoid supporters having to travel too far during the early rounds, with teams either sorted into northern or southern sections.

Each group will contain one academy side plus at least one club from League One and League Two.

Teams only play each other once in the group stage, meaning some sides will have two home games and others only one.

HOW DO TEAMS QUALIFY FOR THE KNOCKOUTS?

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

The top two teams from each group qualifies for the knockout stages, which begin with the last 32.

As in the League, three points are awarded for a win and one for a draw.

But if the game is level after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout takes place, with the winner of that earning an additional point to their tally.

WHO ARE THE REIGNING CHAMPIONS?

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Despite the involvement of the category one Premier League academy sides, the two champions since it became the Checkatrade Trophy have come from the EFL.

In 2016-17, Coventry City won the final at Wembley before being relegated from League One later that season.

This time around, League Two outfit Lincoln City claimed the title with victory over Shrewsbury Town of the third tier.