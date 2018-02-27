The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough will again consider whether to start Liam Boyce, Darren Bent or both together up front when Burton Albion travel to Sheffield United this weekend.

The striking duo are back in action and looking to help fire the Brewers to Championship safety after missing long spells at the start of the campaign due to injuries suffered in pre-season.

It was after Boyce ruptured the ACL in his left knee at Shrewsbury Town in July that Albion were forced to step up their pursuit of more forward recruits in the summer transfer window.

One player they looked to bring back to the Pirelli Stadium was Fulham's Cauley Woodrow.

The England under-21 international enjoyed a stellar loan spell with Albion last season, firing home five goals in 14 appearances as Burton upset the odds to escape Championship relegation.

Unsurprisingly, he was a target for Burton again come the start of 2017-18.

Following the 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on August 16, Nigel Clough said: "We've been linked with Cauley Woodrow, we've made an enquiry about getting him back.

"He was in the (Fulham) squad tonight, so that put that back. We were hoping to get him for tonight.

"We'll make another call in the morning to see if we can get it done."

The next morning, though, Clough confirmed that Woodrow would be "going elsewhere" - and the Cottagers forward duly signed a season-long loan deal at Bristol City that week.

He would have been especially helpful at this time of the season given how prolific he was during February and March last season after joining in January.

So how has he got on with the promotion-chasing Robins?

He has made 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

They came in a 4-1 win over Derby County in September and a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End in November.

The Fulham loan man has only started three games, though, and has featured in only two league games since the turn of the year, as the Robins' promotion bid has taken a hit.

Lee Johnson's side have won one of their last 10 matches, with their gap above seventh-placed Middlesbrough down to two points.

With Woodrow moving to Ashton Gate, Albion instead signed Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Joe Mason on loan last August.

But the former Cardiff City man saw his spell hampered by illness and injury, and he returned to Molineux in January having made only seven appearances for the Brewers.