Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Sbarra is enjoying his first real taste of Championship football this season with Burton Albion - and he knows how he could enjoy it even more.

The Brewers academy graduate made his 13th League appearance of 2017-18 when he replaced the injured Jamie Allen early on in Tuesday's 2-0 loss at Sheffield United.

As part of a central midfield three, Sbarra showed impressive composure on the ball and played his part in a good performance that ultimately lacked a goal to spark Albion on to a positive result.

While most of his outings have been off the bench, the 19-year-old has become a regular member of the Burton squad battling for survival and has thrived on his opportunities.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

And with injuries biting across the field for Nigel Clough's side, Sbarra could yet have an even bigger role to play over the next nine games, even if it is not in ideal circumstances.

"You can't not enjoy playing football every day," he said.

"I'm very lucky to be in the position I am, but it would be a bonus to get the results to go with the enjoyment of playing this sort of football here.

"To be fair, I'd rather not anybody be injured and get your chance through playing well.

"But I'll take any chance I can and give it my best shot.

"Hopefully I can bring a few points and goals and assists to the team that'll keep us in the league.

"The lads are putting everything out there. It's just about turning the effort, the application and the mentality into the three points to propel us up the league."

Having made his senior Burton debut in the final game of last season, Sbarra describes his experiences this campaign with the Brewers as a "massive learning curve".

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

So what has he learned from trying to help Albion maintain their Championship status?

"How to deal with mistakes," he added.

"That's a massive part of being successful, everyone is going to make mistakes, and especially the luck we have, if you make a mistake then it's probably going to be costly.

"It's getting over that, getting mentally strong, being able to deal with the mistake and then go and get the ball again and see if you can make it right."