Kyle McFadzean wants Burton Albion to ensure they get off to a good start at Sunderland on Saturday (3pm) - but he doesn't want that to be to their detriment.

The Brewers know three points could take them to within two of safety should results go their way.

That could then set up a mouth-watering clash with 20-placed Bolton Wanderers at the Pirelli Stadium next weekend.

Before that, though, McFadzean is turning his attentions to Saturday's trip to Wearside.

The 31-year-old has done his homework and knows Sunderland have toiled at home this season - and he wants to capitalise on that like so many teams have done at the Pirelli Stadium this campaign.

The Black Cats have won just three times at the Stadium of Light since December 2016, and the former MK Dons defender wants the Brewers to ensure that run continues.

"We want to go there and have a good start," McFadzean said.

"But we don't want to go out of the traps and be leaving ourselves open.

"We'll go there with a game plan and hopefully we do it all right and we get the win.

"They've been as bad as us at home, I think they've won once all season at home (they've won twice).

"So they'll be nervous, just like us.

"I think we are better with a bit of pressure on us - and we know we need to get a result.

"We can't go there and just go for a draw, we need to win.

"Obviously we don't have to win in the first 10 minutes, but we've got to put it on them when we get there."

As much as McFadzean can't help it, it is important for the Brewers to focus on this weekend's fixture.

However, a win would relegate Sunderland and bring Burton within touching distance of safety, providing that one of Bolton and Birmingham City lose and Barnsley fail to win.

Bolton host Wolves, who are gunning for the League title having been promoted last weekend, while Sheffield United travel to Birmingham and Barnsley travel to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

So while Saturday's game is very much a shoot-out to stay up, it's not a formality that the Brewers will still be relegated.

And McFadzean, relegated with Dons two seasons ago, is still looking forward to fighting against relegation to League One despite battling the drop three years straight.

"We are relishing it now," McFadzean said.

"As much as we never thought we were down, we thought it was going to be hard.

"But when you look at our fixtures compared to their fixtures, if we can win on Saturday, I think it's game on, definitely.

"We've got to win on Saturday first, we can't look beyond that, we've got to beat Sunderland.

"And then Bolton won't want to come here needing a result.

"Hopefully, if we can take it into the last game, maybe being a point above them and playing to stay in this league."