Shaun Barker got a rousing reception from Burton Albion and Derby County supporters alike as he made an injury-time entrance to Saturday's clash at the Pirelli Stadium.

But much of the noise coming from the Brewers fans was also in appreciation of Liam Boyce, leaving the field to be replaced by Barker.

Little of that emanated from the away end, where the travelling faithful were glad to see the back of Albion's club-record signing.

Boyce had just produced his best performance in a Burton Albion shirt.

As Nigel Clough put it in his post-match assessment, "[his] centre-forward display typified the team" - and it was the archetypal centre-forward display.

Not only did the Northern Ireland international open the scoring - his first home goal for the Brewers - and lay a cute pass into Hope Akpan's feet to spark Lucas Akins' third, but he affected the play around him throughout the game.

Possession was held up and laid into the paths of onrushing teammates, Rams centre-half pairing Curtis Davies and Alex Pearce were repeatedly outmuscled and loose balls were chased down.

It was a performance that blended tireless endeavour with timely quality.

The sort of performance every football fan loves to see from one of their players.

Boyce was ably supported by the five midfielders behind him - Akins and Joe Sbarra on the flanks, Luke Murphy, Akpan and Jacob Davenport more centrally.

They supplied him, while Boyce helped manufacture attacking platforms on which they could build.

His goal, a close-range tap-in at the back post, was an insight into the sort of simple but effective finish Albion lacked during the early months of the campaign when he was recovering from that ACL injury and they were struggling to capitalise on home soil.

There can be no doubt that, should the probable come to pass and Burton drop out of the Championship in the coming weeks, that innocuous twist in the Shrewsbury Town turf nine months ago will be seen as one crucial reason for the Brewers' fate.

And yet.

The triumph over the Rams has given Albion a glimmer of hope, a small window of opportunity through which a miraculous escape is still possible.

They may well have to win their final three matches, beginning with a crunch clash against bottom-of-the-table Sunderland on Saturday, while also relying on other results.

But the atmosphere among the management, players and club itself at the weekend was that the belief is still there.

If any escape is to happen, Boyce has a crucial part to play.

Two-and-a-half months on from his debut at Aston Villa, Boyce is back to the sharpness that shows why Burton were so keen to get his signature last June.

He impressed in a slightly withdrawn role behind Darren Bent in the recent games against Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, showcasing his ability to link play.

The former Ross County man is not only a goalscorer.

He is a chance-maker too and can act as a first line of defence, much as Stuart Beavon did to great effect during Albion's back-to-back promotion seasons.

Beavon was named two-time player-of-the-year for his performances in that role.

With Derby loanee Bent eligible to return against Sunderland after being unable to face his parent club last time out, it will be interesting to see what Clough's attacking approach is this weekend.

Will he look to partner Bent and Boyce - Albion's two most natural goalscorers on their day - or continue with Boyce as a lone frontman, supported by the pace and guile of Akins and Sbarra?

The fitness of Lloyd Dyer and Marvin Sordell could also complicate matters.

Whatever the selection and Burton's injury situation, Boyce must be utilised in a way that allows him to influence the game as much as possible.

He can be a nightmare for defenders, with a close control and a physical presence that makes him difficult to dispossess.

Sunderland have shipped 76 goals in 43 League games this season, a tally that is overshadowed only by the Brewers' 78.

Clough will be keen for his team to get on the front foot early and grab a crucial breakthrough.

In a meeting of two teams in such precarious positions, that could prove massive - and Boyce will be Burton's primary weapon to help get that early foothold.

His lengthy absence and the commitment he showed to get back so quickly are well documented.

Despite all that, there is still time for him to have a say on how Albion finish this season.

And whatever division they kick-off in come August, the Brewers will know what an important player they have on their hands in Boyce.