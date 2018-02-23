Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rigours of a Championship relegation battle are unlike most others in football - and Nigel Clough knows how much it can benefit Burton Albion's young guns.

Of the midfield five that started Albion's 2-1 win at Barnsley in midweek, Hope Akpan was the only player older than 23.

Joe Sbarra and goalscorer Jacob Davenport are both 19, Martin Samuelsen is 20 and Jamie Allen - whose long-range screamer put the Brewers in charge inside a minute - is 23.

Closing out the win at Oakwell was a real battle for the Brewers, and they are likely to be in for a similar test when Millwall arrive at the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

But if Albion's young players can manage the challenges, it could prove a priceless experience so early in their careers.

"You look at the faces of Jacob Davenport, Martin Samuelsen and Joe Sbarra afterwards, and they were a bit shell-shocked to tell you the truth," said Clough of the win over Barnsley.

"You don't experience anything like that in under-23s football, even international football that Martin Samuelsen has played.

"That's why you are here, to get that sort of experience.

"We said to them after the game on Tuesday: 'you'll learn more in the bottom six than you will in the top six at this stage of your career'.

"And they both (Samuelsen and Davenport) will learn from Tuesday night, because Martin especially, in the last few minutes made a couple of rash decisions and should have controlled the ball.

"He sliced one clearance and it put more pressure on us.

"So next time he goes through that, he'll be better equipped to deal with that."

Albion's recent performances suggest they are finding a good balance between youth and experience in their team.

Behind a youthful Brewers midfield in midweek sat a defence of Lucas Akins, Tom Naylor, Kyle McFadzean and Lloyd Dyer, with Stephen Bywater in goal.

All five helped keep Burton in the Championship last season, while the vastly experienced Jake Buxton came off the bench late on to help them over the line.

"That helps, and they need good experienced players around them," added Clough.

"When you're 19 years old, playing in that sort of game (at Barnsley), when there's so much at stake, that helps.

"It's the first time they will have experienced anything like that.

"It's good for them, and the good thing is when the parent clubs have a chat with us and we send them all the feedback, I think the fact we are willing to play them and put them in that situation.

"Hopefully that will help them."

Clough is again likely to back that young midfield against Millwall this weekend, when they will look to end their winless home run at the 13th time of asking.

It is also an opportunity for Burton to make it four games unbeaten for the first time this season and record a first double of the campaign, following November's 1-0 triumph at the Den.

"We nicked the three points, and I think Neil (Harris) has come out and said already they are still thinking about that," said Clough.

"It's important for us to try to stay unbeaten.

"If we can get a home win, absolutely wonderful.

"But the main thing is to try to keep that unbeaten run going."