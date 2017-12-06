Will Miller is impressing in his new left-wing role for Burton Albion - and he is benefiting from the advice of Albion's most experienced winger.
Miller was primarily utilised as a striker during his loan spell with the Brewers last season, regularly playing alongside Chris O'Grady in a front two during the first half of the campaign.
But since signing a permanent deal at the Pirelli Stadium and returning from a hamstring problem, the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has been stationed on the left flank, where he has the space to run at defenders.
And if there is something slightly familiar about the way Miller approaches his role as a left-sided attacker, it may be down to help from the player he is currently replacing.
Lloyd Dyer has been Burton's first-choice left-sided attacker since signing in July 2016.
But with a hamstring injury currently keeping him out of the team, Dyer - with more than 400 senior club appearances under his belt - is helping Miller develop as a winger.
"I've had a good connection with Lloyd, being here last season," said the 21-year-old.
"I've got so much respect for him and Sean Scannell's obviously an unbelievable player as well.
"They are two great players to learn off, for sure.
"Lloyd is someone I really look up to, and he's a great person off the pitch as well as on the pitch.
"In more recent times, when I knew I was starting, he pulled me to one side and said, 'you've made the impact, make sure you keep your shirt'.
"He helps me a lot, he's a good guy."
Miller will be hopeful of starting in Saturday's home clash with Preston North End (3pm), when the Brewers aim to put an end to a six-game losing streak at the Pirelli.
That run will surely have had some impact on Burton's confidence on home soil - and Albion will need to capitalise on any dominance against the Lilywhites.
So does Miller feel there is pressure building on the Brewers' forward players as they look to produce a ruthless display?
"I wouldn't say there's too much pressure at the moment," he added.
"It's definitely needed, the final third is definitely a place we need to work on and improve.
"But I think the goals will come. We've been getting into good positions in the last few games.
"We've made some good chances, so I think if we keep going we'll get them."