Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Will Miller is impressing in his new left-wing role for Burton Albion - and he is benefiting from the advice of Albion's most experienced winger.

Miller was primarily utilised as a striker during his loan spell with the Brewers last season, regularly playing alongside Chris O'Grady in a front two during the first half of the campaign.

But since signing a permanent deal at the Pirelli Stadium and returning from a hamstring problem, the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has been stationed on the left flank, where he has the space to run at defenders.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And if there is something slightly familiar about the way Miller approaches his role as a left-sided attacker, it may be down to help from the player he is currently replacing.

Lloyd Dyer has been Burton's first-choice left-sided attacker since signing in July 2016.

But with a hamstring injury currently keeping him out of the team, Dyer - with more than 400 senior club appearances under his belt - is helping Miller develop as a winger.

"I've had a good connection with Lloyd, being here last season," said the 21-year-old.

"I've got so much respect for him and Sean Scannell's obviously an unbelievable player as well.

"They are two great players to learn off, for sure.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"Lloyd is someone I really look up to, and he's a great person off the pitch as well as on the pitch.

"In more recent times, when I knew I was starting, he pulled me to one side and said, 'you've made the impact, make sure you keep your shirt'.

"He helps me a lot, he's a good guy."

Miller will be hopeful of starting in Saturday's home clash with Preston North End (3pm), when the Brewers aim to put an end to a six-game losing streak at the Pirelli.

That run will surely have had some impact on Burton's confidence on home soil - and Albion will need to capitalise on any dominance against the Lilywhites.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

So does Miller feel there is pressure building on the Brewers' forward players as they look to produce a ruthless display?

"I wouldn't say there's too much pressure at the moment," he added.

"It's definitely needed, the final third is definitely a place we need to work on and improve.

"But I think the goals will come. We've been getting into good positions in the last few games.

"We've made some good chances, so I think if we keep going we'll get them."