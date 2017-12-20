Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Of the 11 Burton Albion players that started Saturday's victory over Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium, only one of those had been signed in the summer.

Jake Buxton, formerly of the Brewers , was the only player to start the match who wasn't with the club last season.

And what does that tell us about Nigel Clough's summer recruitment? Quite a lot.

It tells us that Clough has been desperately unlucky with the fitness of some of his signings – but it also leads to the conclusion that the impact some were expected to make has not materialised.

With the news breaking yesterday evening that Joe Mason was recently discharged from hospital having suffered from appendicitis, that underlined the luck that Clough has had with the players he has brought in.

Whether those signings have felt the pressure of Championship football or not, that remains to be seen, but there’s no denying the bad luck bestowed at the Brewers' door.

And some players have felt it more than most.

When Matty Lund was drafted in over the summer, the comparisons to Jackson Irvine were almost instant.

A combative midfielder with a knack for bursting into the box and good with his head - that all sounds incredibly familiar.

But a combination of Lund's struggles to adapt to the pace of the Championship and untimely injuries has hampered his progress.

The same can be said for Mason, who looked quite the signing after his debut equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday.

But again, injury and illness has put paid to any hope of Mason continuing his blistering start at the Pirelli Stadium, with the striker likely to head back to Wolves upon the conclusion of his loan spell next month.

Sean Scannell is another enigma, having struggled for fitness as a result of being out of favour at Huddersfield which is why he's drifted in and out of the side.

And the most frustrating aspect of that is when he has played, he's caused defenders trouble with his pace - Stephen Warnock's opener in the 2-1 win over Fulham came as a result of Scannell's willingness to pull defences apart with his speed.

Jamie Allen and Stephen Warnock have simply been outplayed by the likes of Matt Palmer and Tom Flanagan, and in that sense the signings have had an effect.

What they have done is forced the squad to up their game. Stephen Bywater is in tremendous form, and it could be argued that having Connor Ripley breathing down his neck is forcing him to up his game.

The same can't be said, unfortunately, for Hope Akpan.

The midfielder looked like he could have a major impact on the Brewers' squad in pre-season when he bossed the midfield and grabbed a goal for himself in the 2-1 win over Leicester City in August.

But a red card in the 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough and a failure to make an impact has resulted in Akpan being unable to force his way into the matchday 18, with the former Everton man failing to make an appearance for the Brewers since the 4-2 Halloween defeat to Barnsley.

There's still time for these signings to make an impact, but the old guard of the Brewers are doing the business at the moment.

And with reinforcements to come in January, could the Albion squad see a major shake-up as they bid to defeat the odds once again by securing another Championship survival.