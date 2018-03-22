Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce says Northern Ireland's World Cup play-off disappointment helped spur him on in his return to fitness.

Burton Albion's record signing was forced to miss his country's crucial two-legged clash with Switzerland in November after rupturing the ACL in his left knee during a pre-season friendly at Shrewsbury Town.

Michael O'Neill's team suffered an agonising 1-0 aggregate defeat to the Swiss, meaning they missed out on a first World Cup finals appearance since 1986 for later this year.

Away from Northern Ireland duty, Boyce worked tirelessly to get back as early as possible to help the Brewers' survival bid in the Championship.

But the ex-Ross County striker says he was also pushing for a return to his national side following that World Cup heartbreak.

"Obviously it was disappointing to get injured, (but) there was motivation to get back," he said.

"I always believed we were going to go to the World Cup, and then we lost a close game in that play-off and that sort of helped to motivate me to get back quicker.

"It's just great to be back and finally get over that injury.

"Hopefully I can build on the two games I played last year."

Boyce bagged his first goal for Northern Ireland in a friendly win over New Zealand last June, and he will be looking to increase that tally during Saturday's meeting with South Korea at Windsor Park.

O'Neill's side will want to get back to winning ways, too, as a means of moving past the Switzerland defeat and beginning their preparations for Euro 2020 qualification later in the year.

And Boyce believes they are in a good place to do that.

"We just want to win every game," added the Burton front man.

"When I was younger and Northern Ireland games were on, fans weren't really that optimistic and it was a good thing to win a game.

"Whereas now we are on a good run and we go into games believing we can win every game, maybe in the past we didn't.

"We know we have a good team and we know we play well together, and we're confident going into every game.

"Of course, South Korea are going to the World Cup so they'll be a good team, and it'd be a good scalp to get."