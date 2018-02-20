Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Naylor featured in only seven Championship games for Burton Albion in the first four months of this season.

He had not had a look in for nearly two months when he was brought back into the side for the 1-1 draw at Brentford in November.

Since that night, he has not missed a single minute in any competition.

It is not hard to see why.

"We've always thought Tom's best position was centre-half," said Nigel Clough.

"He has played right-back, he's gone in midfield and got us three goals over Christmas which were absolutely vital and have kept us in touch."

Clough's comments sum up Naylor's value to this Burton team, and the impact he is continually having as they look to climb off the foot of the League table.

The former Derby County man spent his first three campaigns at the Pirelli Stadium in a consistent role at the heart of the Burton midfield, breaking up play and then charging forward to notch some important goals.

But it was always likely to be different this time around, with Clough suggesting in pre-season that they saw him primarily as a centre-back option.

With Ben Turner, Kyle McFadzean and Jake Buxton ahead of him in that pecking order for the early stages of the season, Naylor was used sporadically and flexibly.

It prevented him a sustained run in the XI.

It was back in central midfield that he eventually reasserted himself as a regular starter towards the end of 2017, forming an effective two-man partnership with Luke Murphy.

Naylor found the net against Reading, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday over the festive period, contributing greatly, alongside Murphy, to Albion's most profitable run of the season.

A couple of defensive injuries in the 3-2 loss at Aston Villa earlier this month necessitated his move back into the defence, though, for the goalless draws with Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest since.

The transition has been virtually seamless.

So how is Naylor finding the experience of returning to the backline?

"I like it at centre-half," he said after the Forest stalemate.

"I like to see the ball and I like to see the play.

"I can drive out with it - and I like to defend.

"With being in the centre-half position, you can see more of the pitch, you get the ball more and then we can play."

That was certainly on show against Forest.

Almost every attack seemed to start at Naylor's feet, the 26-year-old picking possession up at the back, driving forward and then sparking a move down either flank.

It is not only with the ball that Naylor can be influential in defence either.

His pace allows him to cover across and cut out opponents' attacking moves, and he is more than capable in the air.

With Burton's ongoing injuries at the back, we can expect the versatile performer to again start at the heart of the backline in Tuesday's trip to Barnsley, although Clough suggests a system switch could yet be on the cards.

So how is Naylor feeling about the proverbial 'relegation six-pointer’ at Oakwell?

"We've got games coming up where we've got teams around us," he added.

"We'll try to get as many points around us, and if we get those points then it's a massive bonus to us.

"We just need to get that first win, get a few on the board and then see where we are with 10 games to go, with five games to go.

"We'll keep going, we'll all fight in that changing room and we'll keep fighting to the end."