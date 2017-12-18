The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion coach Andy Garner is full of praise for the professionalism of Lloyd Dyer following the winger's match-winning display in Saturday's 1-0 win at Bolton Wanderers.

The 35-year-old struck a fine long-range volley past Trotters keeper Ben Alnwick to set Albion on their way to a first win in six games, with the result nudging them off the foot of the Championship table and helping them leapfrog Bolton in the process.

Dyer's well-taken goal makes him Burton's leading scorer this season with four in all competitions, after he notched six in the League last term.

Not that Garner was expecting to see the former Leicester City man's effort hit the back of the net at the Macron Stadium.

"Usually it's 20 yards over the bar knowing our lads!" he joked after seeing the Brewers clinch a second away win of the campaign.

"But he's actually hit it down on the floor and it has skidded.

"From the distance, I was still thinking he's going to get a hand on it or something on it.

"I actually thought it was the sidenetting at first, and then when you hear the cheer, we were delighted."

As one of the most experienced members of the Burton squad, Dyer's attacking impact for his side is undeniable.

His pace again proved a problem for Bolton at times on Saturday, helping him make it seven wins from the eight games he has played against the Trotters.

And Garner knows how hard Dyer works to make sure he can have that impact in every game.

"I was having a laugh with him in the dressing room afterwards," added the Albion coach.

"He's come out of the shower and his body is absolutely immaculate.

"He said, 'you won't get a better 35-year-old than me', and he's probably right!

"He's toned to the max, he is as fit as anybody. He is a true professional, he really is.

"I'm delighted for him that the got the goal."