Football fans can watch England's World Cup games at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium this summer.

The Brewers' hospitality team are showing the Three Lions' group opener against Tunisia on Monday June 18 (7pm) and their final group match against Belgium on Thursday June 28 (7pm) on big screen TV in the stadium's suites.

Gareth Southgate's men will face Panama in-between on Sunday June 24 at 1pm.

Russia open the 2018 World Cup, with the hosts facing Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14 at 4pm with the tournament concluding on Sunday July 15

A two-course buffet will be served on the night and tickets for each evening are £15 per person - with all bookings include food.

Tickets can be ordered by calling the club on 01283 565938.