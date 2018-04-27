Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At the time, Burton Albion's home humbling at the hands of Hull City felt like the lowest point of their season.

Five goals conceded, a 14th Pirelli Stadium defeat and a gap of seven points between themselves and Championship safety with only four games to play.

But in some slight yet telling way, could it have played a part in the Brewers' belated surge for survival?

Nigel Clough has previously suggested that, with people writing Burton's fading hopes off, it helped ease the pressure on his side.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And their reaction to that, and the Hull loss, has been superb, with back-to-back wins over Derby County and Sunderland setting up an eye-opening relegation six-pointer with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Albion could move out of the bottom three for the first time this year with a win.

So did Clough expect his team to be in such a position when the whistle went against Hull 16 days ago?

"No - we thought after the Hull game that we were down and out really," he said.

"It was almost nothing to lose, because everybody assumed we were down.

"So then you go into the Derby game - I don't think we could fill the bench, with quite a few injuries and so on - and it was almost a last effort, a last throw of the dice.

"You get the result, then you get another and all of a sudden it's gone almost the other way.

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"That's what we are trying to guard against.

"Two weeks ago we were down and the people said, 'that's it', and now everyone is saying we're going to stay up!

"It's neither, it's just in the balance."

After returning from the final international break of the season three points adrift of safety with eight games to play, Burton set the target of four wins before the end of the campaign.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

The first four of those games brought only two points, and in gut-wrenching circumstances too, as they submitted one-goal leads in the dying moments against Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

But the victories over Derby and Sunderland means they can still meet that target and, perhaps, secure the most unlikely, against-the-odds achievement of the club's remarkable recent history.

"We've been saying to the players all along that it doesn't matter when you get your victories, or where you get them," added Clough.

"We knew we needed three or four out of those last five or six games.

"It doesn't matter when they come. If they come in the last four games, they come in the last four games.

"We keep saying it, we just have to be out come 3pm or whatever we finish on that final Sunday.

"We have to be out of the bottom three."