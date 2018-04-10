Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jackson Irvine is hopeful of a good reception as he makes his Pirelli Stadium return tonight - but he knows there is no room for sentiment in a crucial relegation clash.

Irvine will make his first outing in East Staffordshire since leaving Burton Albion for a club-record fee in August to join Hull City.

His 10 goals in the 2016-17 campaign played a crucial part in Albion's against-the-odds survival, as did his all-round dynamism from midfield.

That made him a firm fans' favourite, and the Australian international hopes that "everyone responds well to me" when he steps out just before 7.45pm tonight.

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

"It will be a nice chance to go back to my former club and see a few familiar faces - amongst the dressing room and everywhere else - I've maintained good relationships with a lot of the players and people there," he told the Hull City website.

"It was a massively important period of my career.

"I'm very thankful to everyone at Burton for the opportunity they gave me - a platform to build a career in English football.

"They took a real chance on me, bringing me down from Scotland and paying what was then a club-record fee.

"Everything they did for me is, hopefully, going to push my career in the right direction.

"I parted on good terms, which is always nice. Fingers crossed everything will go well and I'll get a nice reception, although I'm sure there'll be a few boos!

"Hopefully everyone responds well to me.

"I still hope they have enough to get out of trouble, as long as it doesn't impact on our own fight for safety."

(Image: Steve Parkin)

The Tigers are looking to move a step closer to Championship safety tonight, while Nigel Clough's Brewers know anything but victory - which would be their first on home soil since September - is not likely to be enough at this stage.

Hull were right in the thick of the relegation battle until recently. But Irvine has played his part in a run of three wins and only one defeat from their last six games.

Still, they are not out of the woods yet - and the ex-Albion midfielder knows there can be no thought of sentimentality against his former team.

"Tonight's game is far too important for us to worry about anything else other than getting the right result," he added.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

"After such a convincing win on Saturday, we've got a really good chance to make ourselves safe this week and we have to make sure we're fully focused.

"I know their home form hasn't been great this season, but some of their performances have been excellent.

"We have to be ready for their threats, but we're determined to go there and get the result needed in order to take another step towards securing our own safety."