Nigel Clough hopes Sunderland manager Chris Coleman is "given time to rebuild" the situation at the Stadium of Light following the Black Cats' second successive relegation.

Clough's Burton Albion completed a remarkable turnaround in the last five minutes of today's bottom-of-the-table clash to breathe new life into their survival bid.

But the result confirmed Sunderland's drop into League One, with six points currently separating them from safety and next weekend's clash between Burton and Bolton Wanderers making it impossible for them to overtake both and survive.

"It's very, very sad for Chris and the whole club and the supporters," said the Brewers boss.

"I just hope now he is given time to rebuild, maybe strip it all back and start again.

"It's a long road back, there are plenty of big clubs, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, who have all been down there.

"So just give him time to start rebuilding.

"But you saw when they were 1-0 up how the supporters get behind them and, as long as they keep turning up - and they will do - they've got a chance."