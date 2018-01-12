Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway says he is wise to Burton Albion's approach and is hoping to turn the tables on the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium today.

Holloway's Queens Park Rangers encountered a stubborn and resilient Albion outfit at Loftus Road in a goalless draw in September but he thinks the onus will be on the home side this time.

QPR are among a number of teams to have been sucked into the relegation battle as a result of Birmingham City, Sunderland and Burton's good form.

Holloway expects Burton to keep playing the same patient counter-attacking game that has paid dividends in recent weeks.

"I know what Burton do and how good they are at it", Holloway told QPR’s website.

"They are a lively opponent with a lot of experience in their team.

"We know we are going to have to be solid when we play them, like we were at Birmingham and like we were at Ipswich.

"I want them to come at us but I don't expect them to do that.

"I think they will look to catch us on the counter-attack so we will have to deal with that.

"We failed to break them down at Loftus Road, so let's see if we can do it this time."

Despite the perceived importance of the match - six points separate the two sides - Holloway is keen to downplay it.

But he obviously does not want his side to get sucked deeper into the battle at the bottom.

Three points would not only lift Burton out of the relegation zone but would increase the pressure on those around them.

"This isn't a bigger game than any other," Holloway added.

"Every game in the Championship is huge.

"Looking at where we are in the table.

"It's clear we need some wins but if we get those wins in the coming weeks then we will be closer to where we want to be.

"That’s how tight this League is."