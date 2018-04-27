Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford is backing the Burton Albion spirit to move them even closer to a remarkable Championship survival.

Tomorrow's tussle with 21st-placed Bolton Wanderers at the Pirelli Stadium (3pm) is the latest in a series of decisive matches for the Brewers as they seek to avoid dropping into League One.

Less than three weeks after slipping to seven points adrift of safety with only four games to play, Albion will move out of the relegation zone if they beat Bolton and Barnsley fail to defeat Brentford.

Defeat, though, would confirm Burton's return to the third tier - something that looked a near certainty after the 5-0 thrashing against Hull City on April 10.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

And it is the character the Brewers have shown in responding to that nadir that Brayford believes can help them achieve the 'great escape'.

"After the Hull game, I think most of the country wrote us off, the bookmakers and everything," said the Albion defender.

"To get ourselves in the position we are in now from that Hull game, I think it shows a lot of spirit.

"Some teams would have just thrown the towel in and thought they were gone.

"But we knew we still had points to play for and if we won a certain amount of games then it would give us a chance - just a fighting chance.

"That's the position we still find ourselves in now, we are still a couple of points adrift.

"You'd rather be in a different situation, obviously, but I'd back our lads with the position we are in to get the points on the board."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Throughout the Brewers' fairytale rise from the Conference to the second tier of English football over the past decade, the spirit and belief of the team and the club has been heralded.

But Brayford knows there is much more to their survival bid than that, even if it does not always get highlighted.

"We've managed to turn a slight corner, I wouldn't say a full corner just yet because there are still stepping stones to make to get to the final goal," he added.

"We've got character and a lot of ability that people don't usually give us credit for in the dressing room.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"That's why we've managed to turn it around.

"We've still got a lot of ability, we are still a Championship club.

"We are in this league on merit, we aren't just Burton Albion from the Conference anymore, we are competing with these teams.

"Don't get me wrong, there are different scales of clubs in this league - but we've just got to have a mindset.

"Some teams are expected to win every week in this league, we're expected to lose every single week.

"We've got to have a mindset where it's us against them really.

"Every percentage we can gain on these teams, whether that's work rate or ability or togetherness, they will add up at the end of the year and we'll see where that leaves us."