The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is a thought that will have passed through Nigel Clough's mind on countless occasions this season.

But following Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa, it really meant something for the first time.

"Imagine if he'd have been fit for the last 29 games."

The Brewers boss was discussing the impact of record signing Liam Boyce, who made a 20-minute debut cameo off the bench and notched his first Albion goal in the process as Villa were given a real scare by the Championship's bottom side.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Boyce's goal was a well-taken one, but it was also his positive involvement in several other attacking moves that hinted at the influence he could have between now and May.

And Clough was not the only one to take pleasure in the Northern Ireland international's return.

"We didn't deserve to lose, never mind by two goals or one goal - we didn't deserve to lose the game," said the Albion manager.

"He comes on and gets a goal, no surprise at all.

"Imagine if he'd have been fit for the last 29 games or whatever.

"We are delighted to get him on the pitch, he's obviously delighted and I think his teammates are for him.

"But to lose Darren Bent (to a knock against Reading) and to lose Martin Samuelsen (through illness), Hope Akpan was making his first start in months, Jacob Davenport made his first start.

"So considering all that, I thought it was a brilliant performance."

The Brewers may have taken something from the game, too, had they been more ruthless in and around the Villa box.

Lloyd Dyer and Lucas Akins both saw good efforts saved, while there was more than one occasion in which Burton players elected to move possession on rather than letting fly at goal.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Clough hopes that will become less of an issue once Boyce and Bent become a regular fixture of the Albion team.

"I don't think they (Villa) felt comfortable throughout the game, even with the two-goal lead," he added.

"One thing we've got to do, and we keep saying it, is get shots off.

"The number of times today, in and around the penalty area with the great situations we had, we need somebody to get a shot off.

"That's where Liam Boyce will help, Darren Bent will help.

"He he had his head in his hands on the bench a couple of times, where people should've shot and chose to pass.

"When you are a goalscorer, you can't understand things like that."