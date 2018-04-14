Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have made four changes for the home clash with Derby County as injuries bite to leave them without a full matchday 18.

Kyle McFadzean, Ben Turner, Luke Murphy and Joe Sbarra come into the starting at the expense of Tom Naylor, Lloyd Dyer, Marvin Sordell (all injured) and Darren Bent, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

The Brewers are set to line up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with John Brayford at right-back and Turner the left-back, either side of McFadzean and Jake Buxton.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

In midfield, Jacob Davenport will hold, with Murphy and Hope Akpan in front of him, Lucas Akins on the right wing and Joe Sbarra on the left.

Liam Boyce will lead the line.

Albion's bench is one with little game time under its belt this season - and it only features six players, a symbol of Burton's injury problems, with Damien McCrory, Tom Flanagan and Will Miller among the others ruled out.

Reece Hutchinson is into a senior Brewers squad for the first time, while Shaun Barker - who confirmed his retirement for the end of the season earlier this week - and Harry Campbell yet to feature this season.

Tomas Egert has played only twice, with Martin Samuelsen and Jamie Allen the other substitutes.