Nigel Clough is hopeful that Ben Turner will be back in Burton Albion's squad for the visit of Reading on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Turner missed Saturday's 6-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage having sustained a calf injury in training - his first match out of the side since September.

The 30-year-old has established himself as one of the first names on Nigel Clough's team-sheet with his imperious performances at centre-half this season.

And Clough revealed that Turner's injury originally occurred as a result of his collision with the right post of the Pirelli Stadium's east stand goal as he looked to cut out Conor Washington's strike in the 3-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers earlier this month.

"We are hoping so," he said when asked if Turner will be back for the visit of the Royals.

"He had a scan earlier in the week.

"It's actually come from when he ran into the post against QPR, where he got quite a nasty bang on his shin, and then all of his calf swelled up around the back.

"That is where it has come from. That just needs to settle down.

"So there's nothing major, and we're hoping he'll be okay for Tuesday."

Aside from Turner, fellow centre-back Kyle McFadzean is struggling with illness - and he has not been the only one.

It may be a saving grace that Albion have a weekend off, with Turner and McFadzean getting more time to recover from their ailments.

"Kyle has gone down with a bug this week," Clough added.

"Anyone who works anywhere with people, in an office or whatever, there are two or three going off.

"You reckon on 10 or 20 per cent going down (with illness).

"We've had two or three with it this week unfortunately, but it's a good thing that they've got another five or six days to recover."